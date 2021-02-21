Amber Alert Canceled: 14-year-old Savannah Childress found safe, mother says

Nicole Childress said her daughter Savannah was found safe in Arkansas.

Editor's Note: Attached video is from a previous story with Savannah's parents before she was found.

An Amber Alert has been canceled for 14-year-old Savannah Childress. According to her mother, Nicole Childress, Savannah was found safe in Arkansas.

WFMY News 2 is still working to confirm this with investigators.

Nicole said she was told that Savannah was being taken to the hospital to be checked out and that she had not spoken to her daughter as of yet.

On Saturday, more than 100 people joined a community-led search for Childress. Search crews gathered at Denton Wesleyan Church in Denton, NC, before splitting up into teams to search four sections of land around the area.

The search teams utilized maps, radios, ATVs, four-wheelers, and search dogs to comb the woods for Savannah.

Childress went missing on Thursday, Feb. 11 around 4:20 p.m after her father, Michael Childress, searched the home and saw she was not there, officials said.

Savannah's parents had received an alert from the Davidson County School district after Savannah didn't show up to the bus stop to pick up her younger sister. Her parents immediately called local authorities for help.

At the time, she had last been seen in the area of Canaan Church Road in Denton, wearing a yellow Mickey Mouse hooded sweatshirt and black with neon green ASICS shoes.

Detectives found that Savannah had been communicating online with an unidentified subject through multiple online communication platforms.

The communications with the unidentified subject were explicit in nature and the conversations included what detectives considered to be “grooming” techniques and practices, commonly utilized by sexual predators.

Savannah's parents had just spoken with WFMY News 2 on Wednesday. They were pleading for their daughter's safe return.

"I am just heartbroken, I miss my baby," said Nicole Childress, Savannah's mother.