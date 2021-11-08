Anson County BOE holds special called meeting to address teacher shortage

The superintendent said it is an issue being felt all across North Carolina.

ANSON COUNTY, N.C. — The Anson County Board of Education is looking at taking steps to address a teacher shortage within the district.

The board held a special called meeting on Monday, Nov. 8, to discuss the issue.

During the meeting, it was announced district has 11 general education vacancies within the district and three vacancies for exceptional children's teachers. The concern focused primarily within sixth grade. It was brought up that six of the district's 11 general education vacancies are at the middle school.

There are six elementary schools within the district, one middle school and two high schools.

Anson County Superintendent H.E. McLean brought up different strategies during the meeting, including the idea of working with retired educators and the faith-based community to help during lunch hours so teachers can fully use their planning periods.

You can watch the full BOE meeting below.

Several school districts in the Charlotte area have dealt with a teacher shortage this year, including Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools.

Since Aug. 1, over 500 teachers have left schools in Charlotte. A group representing educators in Mecklenburg County said the shortage has left teachers covering multiple classes and they're on the verge of breaking.

"We're covering classes, we're sacrificing our planning, which leads to planning at home," one teacher said. "Many are mentally, physically and emotionally, simply drained."

Wake Up Charlotte To Go is a daily news and weather podcast you can listen to so you can start your day with the team at Wake Up Charlotte.

SUBSCRIBE: Apple Podcasts || Spotify || Stitcher || TuneIn || Google Podcasts