RALEIGH, N.C. — North Carolina’s Executive Mansion will open its historic doors for the annual Holiday Open House for four days starting Thursday.

Visitors are invited to tour the home from December 12 through December 15. The first floor of the mansion will be decorated with North Carolina-grown Christmas trees, floral and mixed evergreen arrangements and ornate mantle displays. There will also be seasonal musical performed by local performing groups.

The hours of the Open House are:

Dec. 12, 6-9 p.m.

Dec. 13, 10-5 p.m.

Dec. 14, 10-5 p.m.

Dec. 15, 1-4 p.m.

Admission is free and reservations are not needed or accepted. Visitors should enter at the main gates on Blount Street.

The Victorian-style mansion, home to North Carolina governors since 1891, was once described by President Franklin Delano Roosevelt as having “the most beautiful governor’s residence interior in America.” Built from native materials, the Executive Mansion has been occupied by 30 governors’ families.

The Executive Mansion is located at 200 North Blount St., Raleigh, NC 27601.

Governor Roy Cooper is the 30th governor to live in the Mansion and the 75th governor of North Carolina since statehood.

