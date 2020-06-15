'Ballantyne Reimagined' project approved by Charlotte City Council

The project is expected to be completed in two phases, and anticipates an extension of the blue-line, connecting the light-rail to the area with three stops.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The 'Ballantyne Reimagined' is set to bring thousands of new apartments, hundreds of town-homes, office space, and retail stores to south Charlotte. Monday, Charlotte City Council approved the project in an 8-3 vote.

'Ballantyne Reimagined' would get rid of The Golf Club at Ballantyne, replacing it with 2,000 residential units, an amphitheater, a greenway, 300 townhomes, office, retail, and restaurant space.

The project is expected to be completed in two phases, and anticipates an extension of the blue-line, connecting the light-rail to the area with three stops.

"I think it's a really exciting opportunity for south Charlotte and [the] city as a whole," Councilman Ed Driggs, who represents the Ballantyne area in district seven, previously said.

The project has been years in the making.