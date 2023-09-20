Bank robbery suspect at-large, Rock Hill Police

The police department said it is trying to find the suspect in an attempted bank robbery in South Carolina

Example video title will go here for this video

ROCK HILL, S.C. — Rock Hill Police said a South Carolina bank robbery suspect is on the loose and an investigation is underway.

Officers responded to an attempted robbery call at a TD Bank just before 5 p.m. on Tuesday afternoon, the Rock Hill Police Department said in a Sept. 20 statement.

Employees of the bank, which is located on 2609 Mills Park Drive, told police that a "medium-build white male," walked over to the teller line and demanded money.

"When the teller asked for an account number, the male responded by saying it was a robbery.," Lt. Michael Chavis said in the statement.

He said the suspect was reported to be wearing a grey tee shirt, glasses and a hat.

The suspect did not indicate if he had a weapon on him at the time, according to the police department.

The suspect allegedly fled the bank, leaving the scene after the teller and a nearby employee locked themselves into another room.

The police department called for back-up, but a search of the area for the suspect was unsuccessful.

The statement did not indicate whether or not the suspect took any money from the bank.

Investigators are encouraging anyone in the area where this occurred, who can help identify the suspect, to call 803 329 7293.

Wake Up Charlotte To Go is a daily news and weather podcast you can listen to so you can start your day with the team at Wake Up Charlotte.

SUBSCRIBE: Apple Podcasts || Spotify || Pandora || TuneIn || Google Podcasts || iHeart