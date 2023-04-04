City of Charlotte to help start, scale and grow Black businesses

“As a city, we truly believe in the power of diversity and inclusion, and fully support our small and minority-owned businesses,” City Council Malcolm Graham said.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The city of Charlotte has teamed up with Operation HOPE to connect local Black entrepreneurs to its 1 Million Black Businesses initiative.

The goal of 1MBB is to help one million Black businesses across the country grow by the year 2030. The city plans to provide tools and resources to these small business owners so they know how to form a winning path toward expansion.

“As a city, we truly believe in the power of diversity and inclusion, and fully support our small and minority-owned businesses,” Charlotte District 2 City Council Member Malcolm Graham said. “We know we can do more to build up our small business climate, especially in areas that have been traditionally underrepresented by city government. In partnership with Operation HOPE, we’re excited to create meaningful impact and leverage 1MBB in Charlotte.”

Some of those tools include providing financial education, coaching services, subscriptions to helpful financial software and expert volunteers to help them along the way.

"Charlotte is now a major hub for finance and banking, including the presence of several HOPE partners, who are committed to empowering Black small business owners," Operation HOPE founder, chairman and CEO John Hope Bryant said. "We are grateful to the Mayor and leaders throughout the City of Charlotte for taking action to help build entrepreneurship and fuel economic prosperity for every community. Together, we will support existing and aspiring entrepreneurs – through education, access to resources and capital— to reach our goal of creating one million new Black business owners by 2030.”

The 1MBB program launched three years ago to empower underserved American businesses. Since launching, it's helped over 155,000 small businesses.