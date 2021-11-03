CMPD investigating Halloween sexual assault case

The victim told police she was attempting to get in her vehicle around 5 a.m. when the suspect forced her into his vehicle at gunpoint.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department is investigating a sexual assault. It happened at 5 a.m. on Oct. 31 on Ethel Guest Lane, near Camp North End.

The victim told police she was attempting to get in her vehicle around 5 a.m. Sunday when the suspect approached her from behind and forced her into his vehicle at gunpoint. She told police the suspect drove her to an unknown location and assaulted her before forcing her to get out of the vehicle.

The victim described the suspect as a light-skinned Black man in his late 20s to early 30s with an "average build." He was last known to be wearing a gray hoodie and was driving a four-door black Dodge Charger.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective Murphy at 704-353-1744 or contact Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600.

