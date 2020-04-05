CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Brooks’ Sandwich House is back open once again. The well-known NoDa restaurant reopened for the second time this year on May 4.

A line of people spaced feet apart stretched down the street as loyal customers showed up in numbers to welcome the restaurant back to business.

“I’m just so thankful to be able to open back up and serve the public again,” said David Brooks, Scott Brooks' twin brother and co-owner of the restaurant.

The sandwich house closed after co-owner Scott Brooks was shot and killed on Dec. 9 last year.

The restaurant reopened on February 1 but closed again in late March due to COVID-19.

On its Facebook page, Brooks’ Sandwich House posted on March 22 saying, “This is another big hit for us just because we have already been closed for 2 months prior. But we do not want to risk anyone’s health over work.”

Customers showed up Monday eager to order their burgers from Brooks’.

“This is the best cheeseburgers and hot dogs ever,” said Barry Rollins. “I’d drive all the way here like twice a week if I could.”

The restaurant is making some changes to the way it does business as the COVID-19 crisis continues. Customers now order through a microphone at the window and aren’t allowed to sit at the tables outside, but it’s the same food and same taste.

“It’s good,” Rollins said. “I don’t know where you can buy a cheeseburger or hot dog anywhere that tastes like this. This chili is unbelievable.”

While the sandwich house is moving into a new way of doing business, an FBI banner outside the restaurant with the words “Justice for Scott” reminds the public of the past few months.

Terry Conner Jr. was arrested and charged with Brooks’ murder in March. Investigators are still searching for another suspect.

“Until then, we just have to hope and pray,” David said. “That’s all we can do.”

Brooks’ Sandwich House will be open 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday moving forward.