x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Local News

Bruno Mars makes a stop in Charlotte

The 24K Magic singer was at Merchant and Trade in Uptown over the weekend promoting his new rum, SelvaRey Rum.

More Videos

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Grammy award-winning artist Bruno Mars made a stop in the Queen City.

The 24K Magic singer was at Merchant and Trade in Uptown over the weekend promoting his new rum, SelvaRey Rum.

Mars is a part-owner of the company and took time to take pictures with fans.

 For the latest breaking news, weather and traffic alerts, download the WCNC Charlotte mobile app.  

MORE ON WCNC

Related Articles

FREE PODCASTS 

Flashpoint is a weekly in-depth look at politics in Charlotte, North Carolina, South Carolina, and beyond with host Ben Thompson. Listen to the podcast weekly. 
SUBSCRIBEApple Podcasts || Spotify || Stitcher || Google Podcasts 

All of WCNC Charlotte's podcasts are free and available for both streaming and download. You can listen now on Android, iPhone, Amazon, and other internet-connected devices. Join us from North Carolina, South Carolina, or on the go anywhere. 

Locked On is the leading podcast network for local sports and is owned by WCNC Charlotte's parent company TEGNA.
Listen to Locked On here. 

All of WCNC Charlotte's podcasts are free and available for both streaming and download. You can listen now on Android, iPhone, Amazon, and other internet-connected devices. Join us from North Carolina, South Carolina, or on the go anywhere. 

Wake Up Charlotte To Go is a daily news and weather podcast you can listen to so you can start your day with the team at Wake Up Charlotte.  
SUBSCRIBE: Apple Podcasts || Spotify || Stitcher || TuneIn || Google Podcasts   

All of WCNC Charlotte's podcasts are free and available for both streaming and download. You can listen now on Android, iPhone, Amazon, and other internet-connected devices. Join us from North Carolina, South Carolina, or on the go anywhere. 

Paid Advertisement