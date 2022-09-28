High school student killed by tractor-trailer, Lancaster County coroner reports

The 14-year-old girl has not been identified.

LANCASTER COUNTY, S.C. — A teen has died after the Lancaster County Coroner's Office said she was hit by a tractor-trailer Wednesday afternoon.

The office said the 14-year-old girl was trying to cross the road near the intersection of Potter Road and Highway 9 just before 4:30 p.m. That was when the coroner's office said she was then hit by the vehicle.

As of writing, the teen has not been identified as the coroner's office does not release the names of minor children. However, she was confirmed to be a student who attended Buford High School.

The investigation is ongoing with cooperation from the South Carolina Highway Patrol.

The Lancaster County School District provided this statement to WCNC Charlotte from Bryan Vaughn, director of communications and safety:

We are heartbroken by the loss of one of our students in a tragic accident today. We will have additional counselors on-site at Buford High tomorrow.

