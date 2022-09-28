Here's where you can score some deals for National Coffee Day in the Charlotte area

Browse through to find a place that will pep you up the most.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Caffeine lovers rejoice: National Coffee Day for 2022 is almost here! It's Thursday, Sept. 29.

If you're looking to celebrate, there are several establishments both nationally and locally that are offering deals on your daily cup of joe.

National Chains

Dunkin' Donuts

DD Perks members will have the ability to get a free medium hot or iced coffee today with the purchase of any other item. If you aren't currently a member, you can still take advantage of this deal if you sign up here.

Duck Donuts customers can get a free medium cold brew or hot coffee with the purchase of a donut. You'll also be able to receive a coupon for a free coffee for your next visit to the delicious chain, too.

Krispy Kreme

A free hot coffee, no purchase necessary, is in store for you if you visit this beloved donut chain. However, if you're a Krispy Kreme rewards member, the deal gets even sweeter - you can also select a donut of your choice. You can become a rewards member by clicking here.

Panera Bread

While this chain is known for its cozy soups and comfortable sandwiches, they're putting skin in the coffee game, too. Their monthly coffee subscription, called the Unlimited Sip Club, will be free for those who sign up on National Coffee Day for the first two months. It's regularly $10.99 a month, plus tax. If you're already a club member, you can get $2 off a specialty drink or smoothie through the My Panera app.

Anything noticeably absent from this list? It's true - Starbucks won't be offering a National Coffee Day deal this year.

Sheetz

The restaurant and convenience chain will offer customers a free cold brew coffee with the purchase of any in-store item.

The promotion can be redeemed through the Sheetz app and is valid for any size at all Sheetz locations. To get the offer, sign up for rewards here.

Scooter's

If you head to Scooter's Coffee on Thursday, you can get a free, small cup of their freshly brewed coffee by using the Scooter's Coffee mobile app. Visit scooterscoffee.com/locations to find the nearest Scooter’s Coffee

Local coffee shops

(This list is not exhaustive, so if you feel your favorite coffee shop is missing, let us know on social media)

Brakeman's Coffee

Need a pick-me-up in the morning in Matthews? Brakeman's Coffee on North Trade Street has you covered. The slow-drip specialists are offering any size of drip coffee for just $1 on Thursday!

Smelly Cat Coffee