CMS investigating 'insensitive banner' flown by Butler HS cheerleaders at football game

CMS said Butler High cheerleaders could face consequences after an "insensitive" banner was put up before last week's game against Charlotte Catholic.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools said it is looking into an "insensitive" banner that was displayed by Butler High School cheerleaders before last week's football game against Charlotte Catholic.

The banner, which was held up before the team ran onto the field, said, "Sniff, sniff. You smell that? $ Privilege $"

The sign quickly caught the attention of people online with Charlotte Catholic families and others criticizing its display. CMS said cheerleaders and adults responsible for the sign would face consequences.

CMS issued the following statement to WCNC Charlotte:

"CMS is aware of an insensitive banner displayed by the Butler HS cheerleading squad prior to the school’s football game versus Charlotte Catholic last Friday. Squad members and adults responsible for oversight will face consequences as a result of that banner display. School and district officials will offer no specific information about this disciplinary matter.

Principal Golden and Learning Community Superintendent Tangela Williams have spoken with leaders from Charlotte Catholic to offer verbal apologies. Butler High School cheerleaders have sent an apology letter to counterparts at Charlotte Catholic.

Soon there will be a meeting between the schools’ cheerleading squads to facilitate goodwill and understanding."

WCNC Charlotte has reached out to Charlotte Catholic High School for comment. That request for comment has not been responded to yet.

