Cabarrus County Schools moving to masks optional on Oct. 26 under revised COVID-19 metrics

CABARRUS COUNTY, N.C. — The Cabarrus County Board of Education is reverting to a masks optional policy effective Tuesday, Oct. 26, due to newly-revised COVID-19 metrics-based guidelines.

The BOE voted 4-3 on the measure during a special called meeting on Monday, Oct. 18.

With the decision, Cabarrus County will be the fourth school district in the surrounding area around Charlotte with a masks optional policy. The other districts include Avery County, Lincoln County and Union County.

The newly revised metrics-based guidelines for masks now include four categories, compared to the three categories provided in the earlier presentation during the BOE meeting on Oct. 12.

The guidelines were created by the district's COVID-19 task force.

Under the new system, CCS must have numbers in three of the four categories that are either in the yellow or green zone.

You can view the district's standing as of Oct. 18 below.

The district has the ability to revert back to masks required if they fall into the red zone for two or more categories.

Under legislation passed in North Carolina, school districts must revisit face covering policies each month.

