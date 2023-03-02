Carolina Panthers will host high school football game at Bank of America stadium

The inaugural Keep Pounding High School Classic will take place on August 19.

Example video title will go here for this video

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — This summer, the Carolina Panthers are hosting the very first high school football at the Bank of America Stadium.

The game is scheduled for Saturday, Aug. 19 at 7 p.m. and tickets will go on sale this summer for only $5 in order to keep the price affordable for fans and community members.

“Supporting youth and high school football is a pillar of the Carolina Panthers community endeavors,” said Riley Fields, director of community relations for the Carolina Panthers. “High school football plays an important role in our communities across the Carolinas, and we’re thrilled to elevate our support by bringing the first-ever high school football game to Bank of America Stadium with a powerhouse matchup between the Northwestern Trojans and Providence Day Chargers.”

There will be a press conference to celebrate this announcement at 1 p.m. on March 6 at the Bank of America Stadium.

Panthers head coach, Frank Reich, Northwestern head coach, Page Wofford, and Providence Day head coach, Chad Grier, will attend the press conference.

More information about this event will be released at later dates.

FREE PODCAST

Locked On is the leading podcast network for local sports and is owned by WCNC Charlotte's parent company TEGNA.

Listen to Locked On here.