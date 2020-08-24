Massive fire burns at Carolina Poly in Chester, S.C.

Authorities say pallets caught fire at the plant on Lancaster Highway early Monday morning.

CHESTER, S.C. — A massive fire at Carolina Poly in Chester broke out just after five a.m. Monday. Authorities say pallets at the location on Lancaster Highway caught fire.

Thick black smoke could be seen miles away as the wood, rubber and plastics burned.

Massive cloud of smoke in Chester. Firefighters working to put out a fire at Carolina Poly @wcnc pic.twitter.com/rS90JIuRNY — Chloe Leshner (@ChloeLeshner) August 24, 2020

Several agencies responded to the scene to help control the fire. According to authorities, the SC State Forestry team was called in to create a firebreak to keep the fire from spreading to nearby trees.