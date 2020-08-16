Colonial Pipeline responds after report of a petroleum leak near gasoline pipeline

On Friday, August 14 around 5:45 p.m., Colonial Pipeline responded to a report of a "product release" in Huntersville.

HUNTERSVILLE, N.C. — At approximately 5:42 p.m., on Friday, August 14, 2020, Colonial Pipeline responded to a report of a "product release" near a gasoline pipeline in the area of Huntersville, North Carolina. Upon notification, the pipeline was shut down and crews were dispatched.

The Huntersville Fire Department confirmed the "product release" was a leaking petroleum pipeline.

Due to the leak, Huntersville-Concord Road was closed between Ferrelltown Parkway and Sims Road. Asbury Chapel Road was also closed at Huntersville-Concord Road.

Huntersville Fire announced that the closures will be in effect for days as the situation is resolved. The fire department said they will remain on scene as the situation unfolds.

Update: The following link is from Colonial Pipeline regarding the localized issue here in Town. Rest assured we (HFD) remain on scene to ensure safety until this situation is resolved.

A statement from Colonial Pipeline said the pipeline remains shut down at this time as they work with first responders from the Huntersville Fire Department and Huntersville Police Department.

Colonial Pipeline said its primary focus is maintaining the safety of responders, the public, and the protection of the environment. The company said notifications have been made to local, state and federal agencies in response to the pipeline issue.

The company is working with the Huntersville Police Department on road closures and temporary traffic detours around the work site via Glendale Drive.

Colonial has also set up air monitoring and states that the air quality in the surrounding area has been deemed safe, with continued monitoring.