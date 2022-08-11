Carowinds announces new 'Aeronautica Landing' as part of 50th anniversary celebration

Aeronautica Landing will pay tribute to the Carolinas' spirit of invention, exploration and aviation through the history and future of flight.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Carowinds will celebrate its 50th anniversary next year with an all-new area that pays tribute to the Carolinas' spirit of invention and the history of flight.

Carowinds first opened on March 31, 1973, to 6,000 guests and great fanfare. Now, 50 years later, the beloved theme park will celebrate "50 years of Carolina fun" with new rides and attractions, including Aeronautica Landing.

“I am proud to be celebrating the golden anniversary of Carowinds as well as the amazing associates who have delivered on our goal to make our guests happy,” Manny Gonzalez, Carowinds vice president and general manager, said.

The new themed area will be the centerpiece of Carowinds' 50th anniversary, complete with five new attractions and a rethemed existing ride, for a total of six rides. Aeronautica Landing is a celebration of the Carolinas' spirit of invention, exploration and aviation, where guests can immerse themselves in the history and future of flight. Construction is underway in the Crossroads section of the park and will be completed in time for the 2023 season.

Aeronautica Landing is the fourth rethemed area to be introduced at Carowinds since 2017. Carowinds announced last week that four attractions will be closing for good after this season: Yo-Yo, Southern Star, Dodgem and Plants vs Zombies Garden Warfare 3Z Arena.

In addition to the new rides, Aeronautica Landing will have two new dining venues, including a restaurant that has a craft beer bar and patio. The area will also have a game zone with four new midway games, an acrobatic challenge and a reimagined basketball challenge.

Gold passes for the 2023 Carowinds season are now on sale for $120, the lowest price of the season. All gold season passes include unlimited visits and free parking for guests. Guests who purchase gold passes by Aug. 14 will receive one Fast Lane pass for select days through Oct. 30, 2022.

