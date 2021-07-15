Carowinds to unveil new Grand Carnivale this weekend

The Grand Carnivale will celebrate cultures from around the world, complete with a parade, music and international cuisine.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The Grand Carnivale, Carowinds' new international cultural celebration, makes its debut this weekend with.

Hosted by King Carl Nivale and Queen Cara Nivale, the Grand Carnivale takes park visitors on a worldwide expedition. The Grand Carnivale will feature authentic entertainment, delicious international foods, lively games and unique crafts from around the world.

The Grand Carnivale runs from July 17 through Aug. 1.

The highlight of the Grand Carnivale is the Spectacle of Color Parade, which includes cultural traditions from around the world with extravagant floats, street performers and music.

WCNC Charlotte's Larry Sprinkle will be the grand marshal on July 23 for the Spectacle of Color.

The Spectacle of Color parade will begin at 7:30 p.m. at Carolina Harbor before the Royal Sendoff at Plaza Stage. This event will include street dancing, food and drinks from around the world, as well as the Carnivale King and Queen.

Carowinds daily admission starts at $45 with reservations. Click here for more information.

