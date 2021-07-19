Catawba County man who killed wife and son sentenced

Warren Lee Raymond Sr. will likely spend the rest of his life in prison after killing his wife and son in 2018.

CATAWBA COUNTY, N.C. — 64-year-old Warren Lee Raymond Sr. was sentenced to a maximum of 50 years in prison for the brutal murders of his wife and autistic son in 2018. It is likely Raymond will spend the remainder of his life behind prison bars.

The sentence against the Catawba man was handed down on Monday, July 19, 2021, less than three years after the grisly killings unfolded. He pleaded guilty and offered no statement of his own during the sentencing.

A news release from the office of District Attorney Scott Reilly recounted the events that unfolded on September 13, 2018. According to the narrative, Raymond Sr. appeared at his neighbor's home with blood on his hands. He asked the neighbor to call 911, but disappeared shortly after. When police arrived at the Raymond household, they found him cradling his wife, 55-year-old Barbara Raymond. She had a knife in her abdomen.

Investigators went inside the house and found the couple's son, 30-year-old Warren Lee Raymond Jr., dead of apparent head trauma in the garage. A crowbar and sledgehammer were found near his body, and a finger had been amputated as well.

Autopsy reports confirmed both Barbara and the younger Warren died of sharp force injuries. Warren Raymond Sr. inflicted blunt force injuries to his son's head and neck, which were what lead to the son's death. Barbara died after being stabbed multiple times.

Prosecutors say Raymond Sr., along with his wife and son, lived with his sister-in-law and her husband. He also had a gambling addiction, which prosecutors claimed fueled the killings. Raymond Sr. admitted in court he often played video poker at a local convenience store using disability payments and had drained the joint bank account he and his wife had.

During the sentencing, statements from affected family members were read in court. This included Sarah Wright, the daughter of Barbara Raymond and sister to Warren Raymond Jr., along with Barbara's sister, Arlene Wagner. The neighbor who Raymond Sr. approached also made a statement. All three described the victims as sweet, loving, and caring people.

“This is a horrible and tragic situation that appears to have been brought on by a gambling addiction,” District Attorney Reilly said. “I feel confident that as a result of this sentence, the defendant will spend the rest of his natural life in prison.”