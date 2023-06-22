Catawba River water being tested after flooding in Kannapolis

After receiving between six and seven inches of rain this week, riverkeepers are worried about debris and increased bacteria in the water.

Example video title will go here for this video

CATAWBA, N.C. — With the heavy rain leading to flooding in many parts of the Charlotte area, crews are beginning to assess the damage caused by flash floods and monitoring creek and river levels.

Some areas saw more rain than others and Kannapolis got some of the worst of it with rainfall totaling between six and seven inches this week. This led to dozens of people being evacuated from a neighborhood on Tiffany Drive as the water in the streets was beginning to reach waste level.

But homes aren’t the only things damaged after the flooding. Waterways have gathered debris due to the rushing water in the streets. Water quality is also a concern after a flood with increased amounts of pathogens and bacteria contaminating the water.

Catawba riverkeeper, Brandon Jones, said that is a big concern right now and is urging people to stay out of local creeks and rivers this week as they test for toxins. The Catawba River is being tested and the results should be back tomorrow.

An interactive map on the Catawba Riverkeeper website shows where it is safe, or not safe, to swim. You can stay updated on the Catawba River’s status and others here.

WCNC Charlotte’s Weather IQ YouTube channel gives detailed explainers from the WCNC Charlotte meteorologists to help you learn and understand weather, climate and science. Watch previous stories where you can raise your Weather IQ in the YouTube playlist below and subscribe to get updated when new videos are uploaded.