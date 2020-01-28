CHARLOTTE, N.C. — A suspicious package found on a CATS bus led to the evacuation of the area in Charlotte Monday night.

Officers responded to the 5000 block of Tuckaseegee Road at 5:35 p.m. regarding a call about a suspicious package on a CATS bus, according to the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department.

Out of an abundance of caution, the bus was evacuated.

CMPD and Charlotte Fire are investigating the contents of the package.

Officials asked the public to avoid the area while the investigation continues. Both directions of Tuckaseegee Road were closed as of 8 p.m. Monday in response to the investigation.

No further information was released at this time. Stay with WCNC Charlotte for the latest.

MORE ON WCNC: