CATS bus operators vote to approve new contract

A source confirmed to WCNC Charlotte the vote was 204-11 in favor of a new contract.

Example video title will go here for this video

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Bus operators with the Charlotte-Area Transit System (CATS) have voted in the majority to approve a new contract Saturday evening.

A pair of sources confirmed with WCNC Charlotte that operators within the local SMART Union chapter voted 204-11 in favor of it. The approval of this contract comes less than a week after SMART Union and CATS managing company RATP Dev came to a tentative agreement to avoid a potential strike.

One source said pay increases of up to $3 per hour are included, along with improved health insurance benefits and coverage. Night differential pay, double-time pay for holidays, and changes to the bidding of work process are also part of the contract.

WCNC Charlotte has made outreach to both CATS and the SMART Union chapter for comment.

CATS buses and rail lines provide about 6.5 million rides each year. A strike would have had significant impacts on Charlotteans who rely on public transit.

Prior to Saturday's agreement, previous months saw failed negotiations between RATP Dev and union members. Operators in the union had previously voted in early January to consider a possible strike prior to the tentative agreement made at the end of the month.

Contact Jesse Pierre at jpierrepet@wcnc.com or follow her on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

Flashpoint is a weekly in-depth look at politics in Charlotte, North Carolina, South Carolina, and beyond with host Ben Thompson. Listen to the podcast weekly.

SUBSCRIBE: Apple Podcasts || Spotify || Stitcher || Google Podcasts