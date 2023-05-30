CATS adjusting bus, light rail schedules for June 2023

The transit system said the shifts are meant to improve on-time performance for two bus routes while making small adjustments for the CityLYNX lines.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Residents who use the Charlotte Area Transit System (CATS) will need to keep some schedule adjustments in mind for the month of June.

Starting Monday, June 5, two bus routes will see adjustments: route 16 along South Tryon Street, and route 56 along Arrowood Road. Riders are encouraged to check the route schedules for more information and keep the CATS-Pass mobile app handy for real-time tracking.

Meanwhile, the CityLYNX Gold Line will see minor adjustments as well. On weekdays, the Gold Line streetcar will operate from 6 a.m. until 11:26 p.m. On Saturdays, it'll run from 8 a.m. until 11:26 p.m. On Sundays, the Gold Line will run from 8 a.m. until 10:36 p.m.

CATS also notes the streetcar will see adjusted frequencies during the altered hours of operation. The Gold Line will operate on 20-minute frequencies from the start of service until 8:30 p.m., and then switch to 30-minute frequencies from 8:30 p.m. until the end of service each day.

The system also said it would update riders once normal operation hours have resumed.

