CATS seeks public input on plans to develop new light rail station in South End

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Charlotte Area Transit System is seeking public input on plans to develop a new light rail station in South End.
The rapid economic and residential growth of Charlotte's South End area, along with the creation of the LYNX Blue Line in 2007, has increased the need for more accessible transit options. The plans would situate the new LYNX blue line station halfway between the New Bern and East/West stations.
The light rail station project stems from the partnership between CATS, Center City Partners and various residential and retail stakeholders in South End.
CATS is holding a virtual public meeting on Tuesday, Aug. 9, at 5:30 p.m.via CATS youtube channel, and an in-person meeting on Wednesday, Aug.10, from 4:30 - 6:30 p.m.
