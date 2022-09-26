Charges pending for teen following fatal Caldwell County crash

A 16-year-old will face charges after a crash on Monday left a man dead in Caldwell County.

CALDWELL COUNTY, N.C. — One man died after investigators say a teen driver caused a crash on Monday.

According to the North Carolina Department of Public Safety (NC DPS), the crash occurred on Monday around 1:25 p.m. near the intersection of Adako Road and Brown Mountain Beach Road in Caldwell County. Authorities were called to the scene of a two-car crash between a Toyota Tacoma and a Honda Civic.

Investigators say the 16-year-old driver of the Honda was traveling south on Adako Road when they crossed the centerline and collided with the Toyota driving north.

The driver of the Toyota, Harold Lee Mann Jr., 53, died of the injuries he suffered in the crash. The passenger in that vehicle suffered serious injuries, according to NC DPS, and was transported to a hospital in Johnson City, Tennessee for treatment.

Investigators say neither occupants of the Toyota were wearing seatbelts and were ejected from the vehicle.

The driver and passenger of the Honda suffered minor injuries and were taken to a nearby hospital.

The teen driver has pending charges relating to the crash, according to NC DPS. The Caldwell County District Attorney's Office will ultimately make that determination.

This case is under further investigation. More information will be provided when it is available.

