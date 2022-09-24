x
Crime

Homicide investigation underway in University area

A man was shot several times Friday night around 10 p.m., according to CMPD.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department is investigating a homicide in the University City area of Charlotte.

Around 10 p.m. Friday, CMPD officers responded to reports of an injured man near 12000 Deaton Hill Drive, which is located near Highland Creek. Officers arrived to find the victim, who has not been publicly identified, had suffered from multiple gunshot wounds. Medic pronounced the victim dead at the scene.

This is currently an active and ongoing police investigation. WCNC Charlotte reached out to Charlotte-Mecklenburg PD for more information and is waiting to hear back. 

