Homicide investigation underway in University area

A man was shot several times Friday night around 10 p.m., according to CMPD.

Example video title will go here for this video

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department is investigating a homicide in the University City area of Charlotte.

Around 10 p.m. Friday, CMPD officers responded to reports of an injured man near 12000 Deaton Hill Drive, which is located near Highland Creek. Officers arrived to find the victim, who has not been publicly identified, had suffered from multiple gunshot wounds. Medic pronounced the victim dead at the scene.

Homicide Investigation in the University City Division https://t.co/VMgwDmEze4 — CMPD News (@CMPD) September 24, 2022

This is currently an active and ongoing police investigation. WCNC Charlotte reached out to Charlotte-Mecklenburg PD for more information and is waiting to hear back.

Flashpoint is a weekly in-depth look at politics in Charlotte, North Carolina, South Carolina, and beyond with host Ben Thompson. Listen to the podcast weekly.

SUBSCRIBE: Apple Podcasts || Spotify || Stitcher || Google Podcasts

Locked On is the leading podcast network for local sports and is owned by WCNC Charlotte's parent company TEGNA.

Listen to Locked On here.

Wake Up Charlotte To Go is a daily news and weather podcast you can listen to so you can start your day with the team at Wake Up Charlotte.

SUBSCRIBE: Apple Podcasts || Spotify || Stitcher || TuneIn || Google Podcasts