CATS announces contingency plan ahead of potential bus driver strike

CATS announced its contingency plans if union bus drivers go on strike. Any possible strike shouldn't affect light rail service.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The Charlotte Area Transit System (CATS) announced its contingency plans if union bus drivers go on strike amid failed contract negotiations.

SMART union members voted 254-14 in favor of striking on Jan. 7, a source told WCNC Charlotte. The source said the union rejected two contract offers. The vote doesn't mean a driver strike is imminent, but it does mean a strike could happen in the future if the union decides to step away from negotiations. Any potential strike will not affect light rail service.

Bus drivers say they are concerned about pay, safety, health insurance, job security, and changes to the point system for unexcused absences. Some were also concerned about a sympathy strike clause added to the contract.

CATS said Tuesday it is not aware of any plans for bus drivers to go on strike. North Carolina state law bars the city of Charlotte and CATS from having a say in the agreements between SMART and RATP Dev, the company that manages bus drivers.

"Once the workers are organized, management is legally obligated to negotiate with that group of workers over their wages and benefits and other conditions of employment," Steven Allen, Professor of Economics at NC State University, said. "And now, keep in mind, it's the bargaining unit itself, that negotiates with management."

CATS announced that route selection will be prioritized based on ridership and service to essential destinations, such as hospitals, and staffing levels. If there is a worker shortage, all express routes will be suspended until further notice.

CATS outlined three scenarios in the event of "an extreme resource or workforce shortage" Tuesday. CATS provides 6.5 million rides a year on buses and rail systems.

Tier 1a: 13 core routes would require 38 buses and 76 operators.

Tier 1b: 13 core routes would require 20 buses and 43 operators.

Tier 2: 21 routes would require 54 buses and 114 operators.

Tier 3: Sunday-service level: 39 routes requiring 86 buses and 148 operators.

Tier 1 includes the following routes: 5, 6, 7, 9, 10, 11, 15, 16, 19, 21, 23, 27 and 34.

Tier 2 includes the following routes: 1, 3, 5, 6, 7, 9, 10, 11, 15, 16, 17, 19, 21, 22, 23, 27, 34, 39, 55, 56 and 211.

Tier 3 includes the following routes: 1, 2, 3, 4, 5, 6, 7, 8, 9, 10, 11, 12, 13, 14, 15, 16, 17, 18, 19, 21, 22, 23, 24, 26, 27, 29, 34, 35, 39, 55, 56, 58, 60, 97, 98, 99, 211, 221 and 222.

Allen said voting to authorize a strike keeps things in order, lawful, and part of normal procedures.

"If the union were to go out on strike, without going through the process, it would be called a wildcat strike -- the management could get an injunction forcing them to go back to work,” Allen said. “So, it would be a big mistake on the part of the union, to just say, 'Hey, we're out of here.'"

