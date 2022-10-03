Charlotte church giving away $10,000 in gas this weekend

Kingdom City Church's Gas on God event will give away $10,000 worth of gasoline to Charlotte drivers on Saturday, March 12.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — A Charlotte church is giving back to the community with free gas this weekend, announcing a plan to donate up to $10,000 for drivers.

Kingdom City Church's Gas on God is a massive giveaway of $10,000 in gas Saturday. The event will run from 11 a.m. until 1 p.m. at the Mobil gas station at 3814 Brookshire Blvd in Charlotte, just off Interstate 85. In addition to free gas, Kingdom City Church will have drive-up prayer, shopping gift cards and encouragement to those who need it.

The line for free gas will begin at North Linwood Avenue. There will be signs directing traffic on where to go. Pastor Brian Carn said in a press release that it's imperative for the church to give back to the community with things we take for granted, like a tank of gas.

According to AAA, the average price for a gallon of gasoline in North Carolina is $4.18. In South Carolina, it's $4.07. This is the highest gas prices have been in the Carolinas since 2008. With gas prices hitting record highs across the country, lawmakers have been considering "gas tax holidays" as a way to immediately reduce prices at the pump.

