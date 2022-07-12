Pressure on City Council as Eastland open-air-market remains without a home

Frustrations are boiling over for former Eastland Mall vendors, waiting for the city to share what lies in store for their ousted open-air flea market.

Example video title will go here for this video

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — After an eight-month wait, the community heard from the City of Charlotte for the first time about the future of the Eastland open-air flea market in Charlotte. The market used to be on the Eastland Mall property but was forced off because of new plans for the site.

Vendors from the site told WCNC Charlotte they've sat in limbo and lost money without a place to sell their goods.

The sounds of clapping were heard in the Charlotte city chambers Monday night as vendor after vendor voiced their concerns.

In consensus, people said they've heard nothing for months on where the market would go. The City of Charlotte was also reminded that the city previously offered to help finance the new site.

Jorge Castaneda is one of the hundreds of vendors. He sold exotic fruits at the market. He said for the past eight months he has tried to sell his produce.

“I’ve lost $20,000 on fruits," Castaneda said.

With no place to sell, his product spoiled. The City of Charlotte Developers provided an impromptu update after many voiced their concerns.

"We have found some sites but none of them are ideal," a city spokesperson said.

Leaders said the sites they have found are too small to accommodate vendors and parking. The spokesperson said the space needs to be at least an acre and must have places to park. The Charlotte City Council started providing impromptu solutions. It should be noted that this is against normal proceedings.

Councilwoman Renee Johnson said vendors should be allowed to sell on the current property on a month-to-month basis until construction begins.

"We are going to spend the next 60 days solving this and I’ll see you on the streets for that," council member Tariq Bokhari said.