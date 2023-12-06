Charlotte City Council votes unanimously to approve funds for proposed tennis facility

Charlotte leaders voted to approve making a $65 million investment toward Project Break Point, the massive tennis complex in the future River District.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Charlotte City Council voted unanimously to approve a potential investment of tens of millions of dollars to help bring a massive tennis complex to west Charlotte's future River District.

City Council considered paying for part of the construction, bringing four major stadiums and more than 40 courts to the area.

“We have basketball, we have NFL, we have soccer," Mayor Vi Lyles said, "and to think that we can add tennis is going to be something that's going to add to our portfolio.”

The council voted Monday to provide $65 million toward the facility known as Project Break Point. Beemok Capital, the group behind the facility, is looking to get about one-third of the project's estimated $400 million price tag, from the city, county, and state.

Ahead of the meeting, City Councilwoman Danté Anderson said the proposal, which will use hospitality funds, would have her vote.

"You will continue to pay this same experience as you do when you go out today. So, it's not an addition or an increase to that," Anderson said. “Although Charlotte residents pay for hospitality taxes as it relates to going out to eat, the majority of that tax pocket comes from people who come to our city."

Beemok Capital said the project's gem would be a 14,000-seat arena and more than 40 pickleball courts. It would also bring major events to the Queen City, including concerts, drawing an additional 650,000 visitors each year. The firm said more foot traffic means more revenue, estimating the facility would give Charlotte's economy a $300 million boost and create thousands of new jobs.

“I think it’s great," Gene Lakey, who lives near where the development could emerge, said. "More activity, more opportunities in this area of Charlotte. I think the only caution I may have is just a wonder about traffic flow.”

Charlotte and Mecklenburg County leaders are on an accelerated timeline to approve the project. If it receives all necessary approvals, planners hope to have the first tournament in 2026.

“I say, let's get it built, and let's see the proof is in the pudding," Lyles said.

