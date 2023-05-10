Proposed tennis complex would bring major events to Charlotte, developer says

The developer, who was in the running the buy the Carolina Panthers in 2018, says the facility would bring $300 million and 650,000 visitors to Charlotte each year.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Leaders from the city of Charlotte and Mecklenburg County held a joint meeting Wednesday to discuss a proposed $400 million development that would bring a major tennis facility to the River District in west Charlotte.

"Project Break Point" includes four tennis stadiums with seating capacities that range from 2,000 seats to 14,000 seats, as well as numerous practice courts. In total, the project would have more than 40 total tennis courts and an amphitheater for outdoor concerts and a pickleball venue.

Beemok Capital, the firm behind the proposal, also considered Eastland Yards for the complex but ultimately landed on the River District due to its proximity to Charlotte Douglas International Airport and a larger plot of land.

Beemok Capital is asking the city of Charlotte and Mecklenburg County to fund one-third of the project's $400 million cost, which is around $133 million. Beemok Capital purchased the rights to the Western & Southern Open, which is one of the longest-running tennis tournaments in the United States. Beemok Capital is owned by Charleston businessman Ben Navarro, who was among the finalists to purchase the Carolina Panthers in 2018.

Beemok would host its first Charlotte tournament in August 2026. By then, it will have expanded to 14 days and would have an economic impact of $275 million and would bring 350,000 people. For context, the company says the Wells Fargo Championship at Quail Hollow brought $77 million and 115,000 visitors to the Queen City. Beyond the tournament, Beemok says the complex would bring $300 million and 650,000 visitors each year.

A Beemok spokesperson said the company doesn't yet have exact numbers on how many jobs the facility would create but said a major tennis tournament alone would need "thousands" of employees, plus year-round operations for concerts and other entertainment events.

Navarro's firm owns Credit One Stadium in Charleston, which hosts the Charleston Open tournament, as well as numerous high-profile concerts and festivals during the year.

