Charlotte City Council to vote on non-discrimination ordinance

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Tomorrow, Charlotte City Council is expected to vote on new protections against discrimination.

The ordinance would be roughly five years in the making after the city’s first attempt was voided by the state’s "House Bill 2," popularly known as the bathroom bill and regarded as anti-LGBTQ.

This bill would make it illegal for people to be discriminated against for things like their sexual orientation, gender identity, and natural hairstyle but it would not regulate bathrooms.

“What type of city do you want to live in? what type of community do you want to build,” Charlotte City Councilman Malcolm Graham asks.

These questions are why Councilman Graham supports passing a non-discrimination ordinance.

"A number of other cities have already approved similar legislation locally that kind of governs rules and regulations around what's permissible in terms of equal access," Graham explains.

If passed, Charlotte’s ordinance would protect people from being discriminated against because of their sexual orientation and gender identity, with an added focus on ethnic communities

“It talks specifically about the crown act and providing nondiscriminatory action against females and males who wear their hair naturally or in a different style,” Graham says.

Notably missing from this ordinance is a regulation on bathrooms, which is still prohibited by state law.

"This creates on paper what we all practice, in reality, that diversity and inclusion are part of the fabric of what makes our city great," explains Graham.

But not everyone supports the ordinance.

"If something is against our conscience we should have to do something, and that goes on both sides," Tamara Bunte founder of the Christian Business Chamber, says.

Bunte says who businesses decide to hire and do business with shouldn’t be the government’s decision.

“I feel like the government forcing me to go against my religious freedoms is a violation," Bunte explains.

Graham says the city’s goal is simply to be more inclusive.

"The council and the mayor are interested in building a community, a city with equal access for all," says Graham.

