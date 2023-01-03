Charlotte City Council wants your input on jobs and housing

The Housing and Jobs Summit will be held on Jan. 9 from 4 to 8 p.m. at the Bojangles Coliseum.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The Charlotte City Council is seeking input on several topic areas, with a focus on housing and jobs.

This is in preparation for the upcoming Housing and Jobs Summit will be held on Jan. 9 from 4 to 8 p.m. at the Bojangles Coliseum.

Those who would like to help the city council identify and prioritize areas for future investments can fill out this survey online.

People interested in filling out the survey will be asked to rank housing issues facing the Queen City in order of importance so the city knows what things concern its residents the most. Participants will also be able to weigh in on strategic job initiatives in Charlotte.

After ranking those, if people are employers, they will be asked a series of follow-up questions. All said and done, the survey takes just a few minutes to complete.

