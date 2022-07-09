Tool Rush: Discounted tools benefit Charlotte Community Toolbank's mission

Charlotte Community ToolBank's annual Tool Rush sale offers 50% discounts on new and gently used tools with proceeds benefitting the ToolBank's mission.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — If you're in the market for power tools, the Charlotte Community ToolBank is bringing back its popular Tool Rush sale this weekend.

Tool Rush went away during the COVID-19 pandemic, but the popular sales event is making its return to South End this weekend. The Charlotte Community ToolBank will be selling new and gently used tools at deep discounts.

The event is open to the public from 7 a.m. until 11 a.m. at the Charlotte Community ToolBank, located at 2513 South Tryon Street. Items for sale include power tools, batteries, work benches, tool storage, landscaping tools, saw blades, safety equipment and cleaning products.

But the big sale isn't about affordable tools. It actually helps the ToolBank pay for its own mission.

"We put on our tool sale to help raise money," Maureen Krueger, the executive director of the Charlotte Community ToolBank, said. "Through the generosity of our donors, we are able to provide these items to the community at 50% off and that allows us to serve more organizations."

The organization helps other nonprofits in the Charlotte area by providing the tools and special items they need. This weekend's Tool Rush is family friendly and even includes an opportunity to take photos with Santa Claus from 9 a.m. until 11 a.m.

Since opening in 2011, the Charlotte Community ToolBank has served 645 charitable partners with over $11 million in tools and special event items.