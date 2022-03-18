Charlotte fire crews respond to scene around Carmel Country Club

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — An investigation is underway following a fire Friday night near Carmel Country Club.
According to a tweet from the Charlotte Fire Department before 11 p.m., 30 firefighters responded to the scene in the 4700 block of Carmel Road, which is near Carmel Country Club.
Officials said no injuries were reported from the fire, but the case is still under investigation.
Video provided to WCNC Charlotte near the scene showed billowing smoke from a large facility at the country club.
