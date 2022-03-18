Charlotte fire crews respond to scene around Carmel Country Club

Officials said the cause of the fire remains under investigation.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — An investigation is underway following a fire Friday night near Carmel Country Club.

According to a tweet from the Charlotte Fire Department before 11 p.m., 30 firefighters responded to the scene in the 4700 block of Carmel Road, which is near Carmel Country Club.

Officials said no injuries were reported from the fire, but the case is still under investigation.

Video provided to WCNC Charlotte near the scene showed billowing smoke from a large facility at the country club.

Update Structure Fire; 4700 block of Carmel Rd; 30 firefighters controlled incident in 22 minutes; no injuries reported; fire is under investigation. — Charlotte Fire Dept (@CharlotteFD) March 18, 2022

