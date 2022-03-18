Over 11K without power following fire at Duke Energy power station

According to officials, East John Street is closed from I-485 to Stallings Road.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — More than 11,000 customers have lost power following a fire at the Duke Energy substation in Matthews, the Matthews Police Department confirms.

According to officials, East John Street is closed from I-485 to Stallings Road. Drivers are asked to seek alternate routes or take extra precautions if driving in the area.

Stay with WCNC Charlotte for the very latest on this developing story.

Wake Up Charlotte To Go is a daily news and weather podcast you can listen to so you can start your day with the team at Wake Up Charlotte.

SUBSCRIBE: Apple Podcasts || Spotify || Stitcher || TuneIn || Google Podcasts