Knights drumming up excitement, on field and off

Along with the on-field action, there’s a host of new ball-park experiences aimed at fans this year.

Example video title will go here for this video

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Exciting times at Truist Field Friday as opening day holds a new opportunity for the Charlotte Knights and the season ahead.

Along with the on-field action, there’s a host of new ball-park experiences aimed at fans this year.

This years fans will notice something different on the field: New and impeccable uniforms.

The Knights have studied other minor league baseball (MiLB) franchises and they’re bringing that experience right to the fans off the field, adding a second grab-and-go option along the first base line as fans come in.

Plus, there’s barbecue galore -- you can get it in the grab-and-go, as well as other parts of Truist Field. There’s barbecue brisket sandwiches, pulled pork sandwiches, loaded nachos and mac-and-cheese to satisfy the hungry fan.

And what better time than Opening "Knight" to highlight and support a local organization, Block Love Charlotte. The nonprofit stands in the gap for so many in the Charlotte community, working to provide a free meal to those experiencing homelessness with the help of partnerships and donations from local restaurants.

In addition to the physical needs, Block Love Charlotte also wants to provide resources and a foundation to help unhoused neighbors find stable footing off the streets.

At the Charlotte Knights season home opener Friday, all sales could be rounded up at the register to donate to Block Love. Monetary donations can also be sent via Cashapp at $blockloveclt or through PayPal.