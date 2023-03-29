Charlotte SHOUT! is returning this weekend, and bringing new murals to the Queen City

The festival runs through April 16.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The multi-week Charlotte SHOUT! festival is kicking off Friday, bringing art, music and more to the forefront in the Queen City.

As part of the festivities, new murals are under construction and installations are in the works in Uptown Charlotte.

The festival will bring multiple events and over a dozen installations to the heart of Charlotte, most of which are free and accessible to all.

Among the installations: A live projection video entitled "BLOOM" will illuminate the McColl Center each night from 8 p.m. to 10 p.m., "Affinity" at the NASCAR Hall of Fame Plaza invites people to interact with an immersive light and sound experience inspired by the human brain, and "Easter Eggs on Parade" spotlight a baker's dozen of local artists through giant eggs.

Festival organizers say some events may have opportunities to purchase a VIP ticket for "an elevated experience," and some events will require a ticket to be purchased.

The festival runs through April 16. A full list of events can be found on the Charlotte SHOUT! website.

