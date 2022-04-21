Neighbors concerned with Google Fiber optic cable construction in Charlotte communities

Steve Fontaine says his neighbors experienced a power outage after a line was hit.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Neighbors in the Raeburn subdivision say they woke up one morning and found contractors from Google Fiber working to get fiber optic cables in the ground.

They expected some noise and dug-up yards, but not a power outage.

Susan and Greg White take a walk around their neighborhood daily.

"I had a hip done, and so we're practicing right now. So we're going to do it every day for the hip," Susan White said.

They’ve noticed the Google Fiber sub-contractors at work putting in fiber optic cables to give them more options for high-speed internet.

"It's not right in front of our house, but it's on our street, it may come and it's just part of you know, progress is part of growing, you have to accept you can expect to have all the nice things and not have to have the inconvenience," Greg White said.

Their other neighbors don’t quite agree.

Steve Fontaine works from home. He says his neighbors experienced a power outage after a line was hit.

"I don't know if it's the contractors following poor marking from the utility markers, or if the utilities were done poorly, to begin with, or if they're being careless? I don't really know the answer to that," Fontaine said.

Representatives from Duke Energy confirmed they did respond to the neighborhood for reports of a damaged line.

They say About 32 customers were impacted.

Google Fiber sent us a statement that says in part:

"Google Fiber takes construction issues very seriously. We apologize for any disruption to Charlotte residents."

Everyone could agree they’re ready to get back to their normally quiet neighborhood.

WCNC Charlotte reached out directly to the subcontractors of Google Fiber for comment but has not heard back.

