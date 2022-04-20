CMPD: Suspects in violent crimes are stealing guns from cars

The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department hopes technology and assistance from the public will help them arrest repeat offenders.

Example video title will go here for this video

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department is pleading with the public to properly secure their vehicles and belongings, including guns and cell phones, as officers combat a rising rate of thefts from vehicles.

"I'm tired of coming to this podium and talking about the same issue when we know there's a whole host of other issues." Lt. Stephen Fischbach said during a Wednesday morning briefing.

So far this year, thefts from cars are up 2% when compared to this same time frame from last year, according to CMPD. Weapons are among the items police said are stolen from cars.

Two-thirds of stolen guns were acquired from unlocked cars, according to CMPD, and a quarter of all thefts occurred when the vehicle was left unlocked.

"They're getting these guns out of your cars and then they're committing violent crimes with these guns," Fischbach said.

There have been at least 239 guns stolen out of cars in 2022, CMPD said Wednesday.

CMPD Captain Bret Balamucki, also speaking Wednesday alongside Fischbach, urged gun owners to plan ahead: preplan your day, plan to have a way to secure your weapon, and if the gun is stolen promptly report the stolen item, the police captain explained.

Cell phones are also a frequent target of thieves. CMPD disclosed Wednesday they have planted "bait devices" to catch thieves in the act.

As recently as April 6, CMPD left a specialized cell phone, equipped with real-time tracking and surveillance, in an undercover vehicle parked near South Tryon Street in Uptown Charlotte. When the device notified authorities that it had been picked up and relocated, officers were able to track the phone and locate the suspect.

"We're looking at a picture and a video of the guy who's in the car stealing it," Balamucki said. "Instant technology that leads to successful captures."

Balamucki also credits the technology with allowing prosecutors to prevent stronger, photographic evidence in court.