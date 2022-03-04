Charlotte cyclists plan 7-mile 'Critical Mass' ride to raise awareness for biking infrastructure

Cyclists will ride through and around Uptown Friday evening to protest the lack of bike-friendly infrastructure investments in Charlotte.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Charlotte cyclists will cruise around Uptown Friday for a "Critical Mass" ride to raise awareness for bikes, calling on city leaders to invest in bike lanes and infrastructure for alternative transportation.

Organizers of the ride say the event is in protest of the Department of Transportation's focus on cars as the priority for roads. The group says the roads belong to everyone and that it's cheaper to build new infrastructure designed for bicycles instead of new roads.

The Charlotte Urbanists, a group that supports the Critical Mass ride, said the group isn't protesting "car-friendly plans," but instead the lack of bike infrastructure improvements, particularly in lower-income areas of the city.

Friday's ride begins at 6:30 p.m. Riders will assemble at The Spoke Easy bicycle shop on Elizabeth Avenue before starting the 7-mile ride through Uptown and back. The group is asking riders to bring "anything that rolls," including skateboards and scooters, to show how critical the infrastructure investment is for Charlotte. Cyclists of all ages and experience levels are encouraged to join the ride.

"Come see what your city would be like if the bicycle was the main choice of transit," a flyer for Friday's ride states.

