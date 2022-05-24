Charlotte Douglas Airport overlook to close during new runway construction

The overlook at Charlotte Douglas, a popular spot for aviation enthusiasts and families on sunny days, will be relocated to make room for a new runway by 2028.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The overlook at Charlotte Douglas International Airport will be relocated for construction on a proposed new runway, airport officials said.

The overlook, which is just off Old Dowd Road on the north end of Charlotte Douglas, is a popular spot for aviation enthusiasts and families looking to spot planes taking off and landing with Charlotte's skyline in the distance.

Charlotte Douglas plans to begin construction on a fourth runway, which will close the overlook during that time. In a statement to WCNC Charlotte, the airport said the current overlook will remain open until the new area is open to the public. There is no timetable for when the new overlook/observation area will open but the airport says the new project will begin by 2028.

The new 10,000-foot runway would be parallel to the other runways on the west side of the terminal. The project also includes end-around taxiways on the north side of the airport, as well as expansion to concourses B and C. A portion of West Boulevard will be relocated on the airport's south side to make room for the runway and end-around taxiways.