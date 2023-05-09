Charlotte police make another arrest in connection to street takeovers

Officials said he was doing donuts and burnouts and then sped off when police arrived.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department announced Tuesday that they have made another arrest in connection to street takeovers.

CMPD said Devyn Anderson is facing several felony charges for his involvement in a takeover at the intersection of Yorkmont and Tyvola Road over the weekend.

CMPD said they've made 16 arrests, issued 85 citations, seized nine guns, and towed 44 cars in its efforts to crack down on street takeovers.

