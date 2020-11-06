Charlotte protesters take time to remember the lives behind movement

On Wednesday several groups of Charlotte protesters wanted to first celebrate their lives and honor their memories while still advancing the call for social change.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — In honor of those lives lost some are called to action. Breonna Taylor, George Floyd, Ahmaud Arbrey.

Those are just a few of the names that have made national headlines recently. On Wednesday evening several groups of Charlotte protesters wanted to first celebrate their lives and honor their memories while still advancing the call for social change.

Dozens first gathered in Freedom Park to remember 26-year-old Breonna Taylor. She was killed by Louisville police back in March as officers attempted to serve a search warrant at her home while she slept. Today, her best friends say the show of solidarity for Taylor means everything.

“It feels good to know that people know her story, know her name and want to seek justice for her,” Marnissa Battle said.

Across town at Romare Bearden Park hundreds more gathered for a candlelight vigil in honor of Breonna Taylor, George Floyd, Ahmaud Arbery and others. Several speakers spoke to the collective group about ways to advocate for social justice and racial equality.

Specifically, one group of protesters choose to act on that call for change by marching throughout the streets of uptown and ultimately giving back to our homeless neighbors.