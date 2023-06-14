Charlotte ranked sixth in the nation for new home construction

The Chamber of Commerce ranked the Charlotte metropolitan area sixth in the nation for new home construction in 2023.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Charlotte was ranked sixth in the Chamber of Commerce’s analysis of new home construction for 2023. A total of 10,903 new homes have been built in the Charlotte metropolitan area this year.

New single-family homes were the most common with 6,185 built since last year. There have also been 4,718 multi-unit residential homes constructed.



Although the number of permits for new home construction has declined nationwide by 21.1% year-by-year, Charlotte has issued a monthly average of 2,726 new home permits in 2023.

The study used building permit data gathered from the U.S. Census Bureau and the Department of Housing and Urban Development to analyze the amount of new residential construction. It compared the number of building permits for privately-owned housing units across more than 200 of the largest metropolitan areas in the country.

Taking the top spot in the study was Houston, Texas with 23,062 new residential home permits issued this year. Other cities coming before Charlotte on the list are Dallas, Texas, New York, N.Y., Phoenix, Az., and Atlanta, Ga.

