Charlotte Symphony Orchestra to play tribute concert honoring Anne Springs Close

The free special concert will be held at the Comporium Amphitheater on Sunday, Sept. 25.

Example video title will go here for this video

FORT MILL, S.C. — A portion of the Charlotte Symphony Orchestra will soon head to the Anne Springs Close Greenway in Fort Mill to host a tribute concert in honor of the greenway's founder and matriarch Anne Springs Close.

The free concert will be held at the Comporium Amphitheater on Sunday, Sept. 25 at 3 p.m. in an effort to "commemorate Close's love for the arts and her lifelong dedication to bringing people together in the outdoors."

Springs Close was said to be a dedicated supporter and attendee of the CSO.

“Anne Close was a passionate supporter of the arts, as well as the environment,” John Gordon, CEO of Leroy Springs & Company, which operates the Anne Springs Close Greenway, said. “She championed many causes, and we are happy to host a concert in partnership with Foundation for The Carolinas and the Charlotte Symphony Orchestra as a tribute to that legacy. Mrs. Close believed deeply that all people, regardless of circumstance, should have access to the arts and the outdoors – two things that she loved dearly.”

A food drive will also be held during the performance, benefitting the Second Harvest Food Bank of Metrolina, an organization dear to Close. Attendees are encouraged to bring canned or boxed food items for donation, as well as gently used books for the Greenway’s Little Free Library.

MORE NEWS: Rock Hill schools work to feed thousands of kids every weekend who would otherwise go hungry

Find more information about the concert here, or call 803.547.4575 for more details.

Springs Close passed away on August 21, 2021 in Fort Mill at the age of 95. She was the daughter of textile tycoon and fighter pilot Col. Elliott White Springs. According to a 2017 biography, she carried the 1996 Olympic torch and was the last living passenger of the Hindenburg's 1936 transatlantic flight over New England.