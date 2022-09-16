What to know about the Charlotte International Arts Festival

The new event that will bring more than 200 attractions to the Charlotte area from some of the world's most creative minds.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The Charlotte International Arts Festival kicks off Friday, bringing more than 200 attractions to the Charlotte area.

The celebration is being put on by Blumenthal Performing Arts filled with visual and performing arts from some of the most creative minds from the Carolinas and around the world. To celebrate the festival's debut, tiny things are bringing big smiles to Uptown Charlotte.

It's called the Tiny Pieces of Art scavenger hunt, and if you're walking between the Belk Theater and Knight Theater, you just might spot a small piece of art. These pieces include small rocks and stones with hand-painted art along the sidewalk.

Blumenthal Performing Arts says the Charlotte International Arts Festival will expand the artistic identity of the Queen City and surrounding areas by transforming Uptown and Ballantyne with these tiny pieces of art.

Along with immersive art installations, the festival will also have conversations with thought leaders, an abundance of inspired creations and live performances all weekend.

