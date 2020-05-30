City of Charlotte, Mecklenburg County under State of Emergency after 'civil unrest'

It comes after protests in Charlotte Friday night over the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis police custody turned violent.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The Chairperson of the Mecklenburg County Board of Commissioners and Charlotte Mayor Vi Lyles issued a joint proclamation of a State of Emergency, effective immediately, WCNC Charlotte's Hunter Saenz has confirmed.

Shortly after 9 p.m. Friday, the Charlotte Mecklenburg Police Department deemed the gathering "unlawful" and had ordered the demonstrators to disperse.

The State of Emergency proclamation, issued May 30 at 12 p.m., cites that "civil unrest has created a state of emergency" in both the city and county.

The State of Emergency went into effect immediately and will remain in effect until the Chairperson of the Mecklenburg County Board of Commissioners and Charlotte Mayor Vi Lyles rescind it.

Limitations put in place:

Excessive Price Prohibitions

Under the State of Emergency, price gouging or intent to charge a "unreasonably excessive" price for goods or services needed during an emergency is unlawful. This also applies to any goods or services that are used to protect "life, health, safety, or economic well-being" of people or their property.

Curfew

This applies specifically to the corporate limits of the City of Charlotte. Any person located in those limits is to be inside a house or dwelling for whichever time is set by elected officials. Charlotte officials have not yet released what the curfew times are.

This does not apply to law enforcement officers, firefighters, public employees, doctors, nurses, medical facility employees, on-duty military personnel, on-duty employees of public utilities, on-duty employees of public transportation companies, on-duty employees of media (such as newspaper, magazine, radio, or television broadcasting corporations).

Restricted Access

Travel on public streets, alleys, roadways or other public property in the corporate limits of the City of Charlotte is prohibited during the curfew hours, except for those who need medical assistance, food, or another vital need.

Restricting Business and Congregation

During the State of Emergency, there will be no "business activity, keeping open of places of business, entertainment, or any other places of public assembly" within the Charlotte corporate city limits. Businesses that are deemed essential under COVID-19 protocols are excluded from this.

No Alcoholic Beverages

No sale, consumption, transportation or possession of any alcoholic beverages are allowed during the State of Emergency both in Mecklenburg County and in the City of Charlotte — this does not include possession and consumption on someone's own premises.

No Dangerous Weapons

Under the State of Emergency, there is not to be any transportation, sale, purchase, storage, or use of gasoline or dangerous weapons within the City of Charlotte corporate limits. However, the State of Emergency proclamation clarifies this does not put prohibitions or restrictions on firearms and ammunition that are lawfully possessed currently.

Limiting Mass Gatherings