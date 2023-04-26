Gov. Cooper visits Concord for CityVision

The conference curated by the NC League of Municipalities connects municipal leaders and local government partners for three days.

CONCORD, N.C. — The North Carolina League of Municipalities brought its annual CityVision conference to Concord this week, allowing town and city leaders from the Tar Heel State to share ideas and network with each other.

The conference opened Tuesday, with Gov. Roy Cooper sharing remarks with about 500 attendees on Wednesday at the Embassy Suites by Hilton in town. Other events on the schedule for the three-day conference include dining at local eateries, a tour of the Rick Hendrick Heritage Museum, tours of Concord and Kannapolis' downtown areas, and a friendly round of golf to close it out.

Cooper talked about the importance of improving all kinds of infrastructure across the state, from clean water to high-speed internet access and EV charging stations.

"Coming to an event like this, seeing all these elected officials who are closest to the people -- I mean, they see them almost every day and hearing what they say," Cooper said. "So it's important for us, the state leaders, to connect with them, and work with them to help them succeed as well."

The governor also told WCNC Charlotte he's aware of the ongoing woes with the Queen City's public transit system, which include a light rail derailment, driver safety, and driver callouts.

"[The] light rail is critical to get people from one place to the next in a safe and cost-efficient way," Cooper said.

Cooper acknowledged a strong work force is not only a statewide need, but a national problem.

"The Department of Transportation is going to continue to work with CATS to try and help them get more people into their workforce so that we can have safe and efficient transportation," Cooper said.

The League has been operating for more than 100 years and represents the interests of cities and towns in North Carolina. CityVision is the League's premier annual event. Sponsors and exhibitors are part of the conference, which allows for networking opportunities with local government leaders.

