Proposed policy would change suspension punishments for cell phone classroom use

CLEVELAND COUNTY, N.C. — Cleveland County Schools officials are trying to cut out cell phone distractions with a new code of conduct for students.

The district discussed new policies for elementary, middle school, and high school students in the Cleveland County Board of Education meeting on Monday. The policies create different protocols for things like bullying, the dress code, and electronic devices like cell phones.

School officials are taking a renewed focus to cut down on disruptions in class, looking to create the best learning environment for students.

The biggest change is around cell phones and prohibiting students from using them during the school day.

Inside the district's policy, Cleveland County Schools are looking to ban cell phones and wireless communication devices. The punishment varies on whether the phone is active or in use versus when a disruption is created that interrupts classroom instruction.

Cell phones can't be active, displayed, or visible during school hours, according to the proposed policy.

For the 1st offense, students would receive up to one day in school suspension with the second and third offenses leading to more serious punishment. Elementary, middle, and high school students would receive the same punishments.

There are slightly different punishments if a student's cell phone creates a disruption.